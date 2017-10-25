Vestavia Hills residents confused by in-depth city surveys

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a survey going around in Vestavia Hills that asks a lot of personal questions.

While the city posted information on its Facebook page and mentioned the survey at a few city council meetings, not everyone who received one in the mail knew what it was.

In fact, Vestavia Hills Communications Specialists Cinnamon McCulley says that the city has received several calls from people questioning whether the surveys were legitimate. She told CBS42 News that the Citizen Surveys are conducted every three years by ETC Institute on behalf of the city.

McCulley says they received some calls from residents questioning whether the survey came from the city. The demographic information seeks information on issues such as household income, age, race, and whether anyone in your household is of Hispanic or Latino ancestry.

You can now go on the city’s website to see the surveys from 2011 and 2014.

According to McCulley, 1,000 surveys were sent out. She says they’re hoping to get at least 400 respondents. ETC Institute compares Vestavia Hills, AL to other comparable cities in their results.

The City of Vestavia Hills Citizen Survey Executive Summary Report for 2014 found that 93 percent of residents surveyed who had an opinion, were satisfied with the overall quality of life in Vestavia Hills, one percent were dissatisfied and the remaining six percent gave a neutral rating.

The survey which does list the home address on the concluding page also says, “your response will remain completely confidential. The information printed to the right will ONLY be used to help identify which areas of the City are having problems with city services. If your address is not correct please provide the correct information. Thank you.”

It does have a letter signed by Mayor Ashley Curry included. They expect to have the surveys in by December of this year.

To view 2011’s issue of the survey, CLICK HERE. If you would like to view the survey from 2014, CLICK HERE.