Wasps spotted in Homewood

By Published:

Homewood, ALA. (WIAT)- Some people in Homewood are taking to social media saying they have seen wasps everywhere from backyards to walking down the streets. Some of the posts said they were spotted along Broadway Street.

Clint Hester with Stark Exterminators tells CBS 42 it’s not uncommon to see a lot of wasps flying around this time of year. Hester said they are gathering food for the winter. They are looking for food from trees or bushes. Hester said once the temperatures continue to drop we see less of these wasps.

“Once the cold snaps hit they are going to be in their nest throughout the winter, and you won’t see them much unless they are inside your home or a warm odd day they may come out,” said Hester.

