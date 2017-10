PALMERDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire has claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, according to family members.

Palmerdale Fire responded to the 8800 block of East Railroad Street. The fire engulfed a two-story wood frame structure.

CBS 42 is currently on the scene