15 arrested in Walker County drug distribution round up; 8 more wanted on felony distribution warrants

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday morning, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood announced the results of a drug distribution round up, primarily in the Parrish community.

15 people were arrested and charged:

Stanley Wayne Dixon, age 44 of Parrish. Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Dixon turned himself in to the county jail after learning he had the outstanding warrant.

Megan Miriah Dunn, age 22 of Parrish. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and CRO Violation with no bond

Tyrone Alexander Finch, age 40 of Parrish. Two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Trudy Ann Jenkins, age 39 of Parrish. Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Demetrius Lee Madison, age 40 of Parrish. Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Eric Auston Ollie, age 44 of Parrish. Two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Demetris Antwan Tucker, age 27 of Parrish. Three counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Derius Centrell Gunn, age 33 of Parrish. Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Gunn turned himself in to the county jail after learning he had the outstanding warrant.

Andre Bernard Tucker, age 26 of Parrish. Two failure to appear (FTA) warrants.

Melanie Bonner Wolfe, age 53 of Cordova. Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Jimmy Dale Wolfe, age 57 of Cordova. Two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Tammy Portzer Jones, age 43 of Cordova. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Samuel Ferrell Stebbins, age 51 of Jasper. Three counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Mark Alan Scott, age 49 of Jasper. Two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Drew Bennett Sargent, age 43 of Jasper. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The following 8 individuals are wanted on felony distribution warrants, according to the sheriff’s office:

Rodney Oneil Thomas, age 39 of Parrish. Wanted for three counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Anthony Dawayne Thomas, age 37 of Parrish. Wanted for three counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Caleb Scott Cooksey, age 25 of Parrish. Wanted for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Violation of Protection Order

Jake Amon Dunn, age 20 of Parrish. Wanted for two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Byron Lamar Windham, age 29 of Parrish. Wanted for Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

John Dammon Collins, age 38 of Parrish. Wanted for Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Heather Mazell Lott, age 36 of Parrish. Wanted for Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Theresa Diane Wolfe, age 45 of Cordova. Wanted for two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

The sheriff says Thomas, listed above as a person wanted on a felony distribution warrant, was located at a trailer plant in Addison, however, they say Thomas fled from the facility before a Winston County Sheriff’s Deputy and an Addison Police Officer could get inside to capture him.

Anyone with any information on the location of these wanted individuals may contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 205-302-6464. A link to Crime Stoppers can be found on the Sheriff’s website at www.walkercountysheriff.com. They may also send a text message to 847411. In the body of the message type “walker” and then the tip itself.