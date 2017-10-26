Birmingham officer reportedly makes event to ‘fill Legion Field with cement so there can’t be another Magic City Classic’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s Classic week in the Magic City, which for most means getting ready to have a great time out at Legion Field on Saturday, and enjoying all the food, tailgating and fun leading up to it.

However, a few Birmingham Police officers apparently weren’t feeling the love for the Classic, and created a Facebook event to “fill Legion Field with cement so there can’t be another Magic City Classic.”

CBS 42 spoke to Public Information Officer Lt. Sean Edwards with Birmingham PD; he says the social media event was brought to their attention Thursday morning, and they are actively working to find out why the officer made the post, and will take necessary action immediately to address it.

Edwards admitted they understand officers may have been frustrated about working long hours from previous years at the Classic, and they’ve made adjustments to schedules and shifts accordingly.

He emphasized one of the department’s goals is to strengthen their relationship and partnership with the community, and that officers need to be mindful when using social media.

Edwards told CBS 42 it appears three patrol officers were involved, and stressed officers must remember not all assignments are glamorous, but they must support the community and remember that they represent something larger than themselves.