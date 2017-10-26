Capital murder charges dismissed against 2 teens accused in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Birmingham boy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Capital murder charges filed against two teens in the death of 15-year-old Terrius Hilliard have been dismissed, according to court documents filed Thursday afternoon.

Aubrey King and Jhontaye Cobb were previously charged with capital murder, accused of allegedly shooting Hilliard over an argument at school, Birmingham Police Lt. Bryan Shelton told CBS 42 in September.

Hilliard was shot in the chest on Sept. 6 as he was walking along 15th Street Ensley shortly after 5 p.m. when a white Dodge charger pulled up next to him and someone inside started shooting at Hilliard. Hilliard and his friend began running until he collapsed near 18th Street and Ensley Ave. Multiple shell casings were found in the middle of 15th Street where he was shot.