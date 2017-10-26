City of Eutaw negotiating with Love’s to build a gas station

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT)-A major retail business could be setting up shop in the city of Eutaw in Greene County. Loves Travel Center representatives are working

with the City to discuss possibly building a gas station there.

Although its just a proposal, resident Amy Wiggins is excited to hear the news. She lives down the street from where the proposed gas station could be built.

“I am excited about it because we need somthing else that is opened 24 hours to get gas. I live right down the road from here and I am excited because this will mean more jobs because its limited jobs here” Wiggins said.

Eutaw businessman James Banks says Love’s contacted him two months ago to propose building a new gas station on a 14 acre plot of land Banks owns. Love’s is in the process of clearing the land and is working with the city to try to get a deal done. Banks says he is hopeful a deal will be made and would be good for Eutaw economy.

“We need all the tax base we can get, and that is probably going to be a tremendous one out there off the interstate. it is going to help Eutaw and Greene County a lot” Banks said.

Eutaw Mayor Raymond Steele says if the project works out, Love’s will hire 40 employees. The site could possibly contain several restaurants including: Hardee’s, Subway and a pizza store.

“forty jobs is going to mean a lot to Eutaw with upper management jobs. I understand Loves will have some permanent upper management jobs with benefits. I am really excited about this project for Eutaw”.

Steele said he is hoping to break ground in the near future. The proposed project would be a 16 million dollar investment.