Death of Malls: What does the future hold for America’s shopping centers?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Thousands of malls and mall-based stores across the country have closed their doors in recent years. The massive buildings are either being left to deteriorate, or they are being transformed into wellness centers, schools, and churches.

“A real sign of the times is that we’re not seeing lawyers offices opening up storefronts in abandoned space in malls,” explained Bob Robicheaux a professor of marketing at UAB who is also on the board of directors for the Alabama Retail Association. Robicheaux said, the question is–whether or not these new tenants can afford to pay the normal leasing fees.

Some have coined the phenomenon, The Retail Apocalypse.

“Birmingham is not immune to the problems,” explained Robicheaux. “We have centers, we have strip malls, and we have independent parcels of land that have been vacant for far too long. The commercial real estate business, not just the development business of it, but the commercial leasing agents are struggling to satisfy the desires to get tenants who can generate revenue for them. So we’re not a whole lot better off, but we’re certainly not a whole lot worse off than most areas of the country.”

We asked around–and most people told us they don’t go to the malls much anymore.

Learn more tonight after the game, in “Death of Malls,” a CBS42 News Special Report