Local organization recruits STEM talent during Magic City Classic week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — It’s not just about football, the Magic City Classic is a tradition. There are plenty of activities going on Thursday to help you get in the spirit.

Hundreds of people have already set up their RV’s at Legion Field ahead of Saturday’s matchup between Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

“It’s a family reunion atmosphere. We do it. We’ve got one RV here now and I’ve got one that’s coming out of Florida,” said Anthony Pettaway. “Like I said, people come from all over.”

The Birmingham Business Alliance is using the big game as a chance to connect students with jobs in the Birmingham area.

The BBA is hosting its 4th Annual Magic City Classic Talent Recruitment Project Friday. It’s a job fair connecting STEM students to major companies in Central Alabama.

“Tech talent is a great need here in Birmingham, so partnering with industry here and partnering with colleges throughout the state to really meet the need and really connect that talent to the opportunities here in Birmingham is really what we’re hoping to accomplish,” said Brittney Smith, with the BBA.

Registration for the job fair is full. For more information about any future job fair’s or projects, contact the BBA.

All of the participants in this year’s recruitment project will receive free tickets to the Magic City Classic.

For more information about all of the Magic City Events, click here.

Remember, Legion Field’s clear bag policy is in effect. Should it rain, umbrellas are not allowed inside the stadium, be sure to bring your rain gear.