BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have taken a man to the hospital after he was shot in the chest, according to Captain Watson.

CBS42 News learned of the shooting on the 2900 block of Avenue Z around 7:06 p.m. According to Watson, the victim was alert and speaking when he was transported, but the injuries could be life-threatening due to the location of the wound.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.