Man sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of rape while posing as rapper

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man convicted of rape in a case where he posed as a popular Atlanta rapper has been sentenced to life in prison, according to Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb.

Aaron Hall was 20 years old when he was arrested on charges of leading women to Kentuck Park while pretending to be rapper Issa Thompson, before sexually assaulting at least one victim.

Hall received his sentence on Thursday afternoon for one count of rape.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

