Midfield police searching for suspect on foot that shot at officers

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple agencies are in Midfield near Patton Ave and Sugar Ray Drive, searching for a suspect who fled on foot after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and exchanging fire with officers.

Midfield Mayor Gary Richardson says a vehicle was stolen, and police were pursuing the vehicle. It ended up stopping in the driveway of a home in Birmingham, hitting the house’s garage. Police are now searching for that driver, and have requested K9 tracking dogs to help.

The suspect reportedly shot at officers seven to nine times. The mayor says someone associated with the suspect called police to say the suspect would be turning himself in.

Midfield, Jefferson County and Brighton officials are on the scene assisting in the search.