Midfield police searching for suspect on foot that shot at officers

By Published: Updated:

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple agencies are in Midfield near Patton Ave and Sugar Ray Drive, searching for a suspect who fled on foot after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and exchanging fire with officers.

Midfield Mayor Gary Richardson says a vehicle was stolen, and police were pursuing the vehicle. It ended up stopping in the driveway of a home in Birmingham, hitting the house’s garage. Police are now searching for that driver, and have requested K9 tracking dogs to help.

The suspect reportedly shot at officers seven to nine times. The mayor says someone associated with the suspect called police to say the suspect would be turning himself in.

Midfield, Jefferson County and Brighton officials are on the scene assisting in the search.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s