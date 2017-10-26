Mountain Brook Police make arrest in counterfeit case

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala (WIAT) – Mountain Brook Police made an arrest in a counterfeit money case that affected at least 3 local businesses.

Police believe Brad Maurice Bardford attempted to pass fake money at several different businesses in the city. They say employees alerted police, who were able to apprehend the suspect shortly after one of the incidents took place last Frdiay.

“Partol officers responded and were able to make contact with the suspect,” said Lt. Michael Herren. We’re beginning to follow up on that and see if we can find additional information as far as who it was an exactly what was passed.”

Mountain Brook Sporting Goods in Crestline Village was not affected by this incident, but told CBS 42 they have experienced this crime in the past.

We did one time have a ten dollar bill come through that was counterfeit. And that’s the only time in 10 years that I’ve seen it,” said Julia Holt, manager of the store. “We have this fabulous pen and you’re to mark every bill that comes through. We do that on a regular basis, all of our employees have been trained to look for them.”

Mountain Brook Police are touting a quick response and effective communication for the arrest. Bradford has bonded out of jail but has a court date set for November, according to court records.