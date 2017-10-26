One Class at a Time: Wellborn High School

(WIAT) — This week, the One Class at a Time team headed out to Anniston to surprise a teacher.

Nate Harrington made the trip to Wellborn High School to deliver a $1,000 grant check to Jackie Kelly, a special education teacher.

Kelly told us that her students are in desperate need of new outfits for swim olympics.

“This is a big deal because we like to look sharp. When we go there, all the other schools and groups have these cute outfits. We want to have cute outfits,” Kelly said. “Have our big panther on there, show our school pride. It’s a big deal.”

One Class at a Time is made possible by Little Caesars and Pepsi.

To apply for a grant that you can use to make a difference at your school, CLICK HERE.