Police presence increased at Tarrant schools after shots fired nearby

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Elementary School was on lockdown by Tarrant police, since shortly after 9 a.m., Andrew Smith, Director of Student Services tells CBS 42.

There were shots fired on Thomason Ave yesterday and this morning. The elementary, intermediate and alternative schools were on lockdown.

Police haven’t been able to locate where the shots came from yet.

All the kids are safe, and the schools are back to normal operations. Police officers remain at each school, and they are increasing patrols and police presence at the schools, Lt. Rice with Tarrant Police tells CBS 42.