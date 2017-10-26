Popular baby hippo photobombs marriage proposal

Cincinnati (KHON/WIAT) — Fiona the hippo is back in the spotlight, this time with a romantic twist.

Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo has been a viral sensation since she was born prematurely. She’s even had her own video series on Facebook called “The Fiona Show”.

Fiona pulled off a feel-good photobomb during a marriage proposal at the zoo. Nick Kelbe popped the question to his girlfriend, Hayley Roll, in front of the hippo exhibit.

Fiona presided over the proposal.

The couple, who are huge Fiona fans, posted the pictures online. They said they were happy she could be a part of their special day.