Taylor Hicks holds concert in Birmingham to benefit Las Vegas shooting victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s own Taylor Hicks held a benefit concert Thursday night in Birmingham to raise money to benefit victims in the Las Vegas shooting.

Proceeds from the performance at the Tin Roof will go towards Musicians On Call.

Hicks said the artists will perform for those still recovering at the hospital.

“They’re musicians on call that will go to the bedsides, go to the hospitals, play a performance, and shine a little positive energy that way,” said Hicks.

The shooting was personal for Hicks because he had a friend who helped victims after the shooting occurred. Hicks also used to live in Las Vegas.

“Having a residency in Las Vegas for about two years is something that kind of hit home with me,” said Hicks.

For people in the audience like Jennifer Caldwell, videos and images from the massacre are still hard to stomach.

“Just heart wrenching, I mean for those victims, they were having a great time and just trying to enjoy and capture a little bit of fun,” said Caldwell.

She was among many others in Birmingham who came to listen to Hicks. She hopes the cost of admission brings just one priceless moment to those still hurting.

“I just want to come out and support the cause and hear some good music and support the hometown guy,” Caldwell said.

To learn more about Musicians On Call and the efforts in Las Vegas, click here.