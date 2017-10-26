Unique brewery opens in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT)– Interstellar Ginger Beer and Exploration Company is the first brewery to open up in Alabaster with a very unique product. It is the only brewery in the state to create alcoholic ginger beer. And, two of the seven brews on tap glow in the dark!

Shane Kelly is the creator of the ginger beer. He has his Ph.D. and his day job is working at UAB in a Research Lab. He’s been perfecting his ginger beer recipe for years and finally opened up the brewery with co-founder Daniel Sims.

The taproom has been open for a few weeks. They are striving to not only be a night spot, but also a place for family friendly events. They are hosting a “trunk or treat” complete with popcorn, scary movies, and non-alcoholic ginger beer for the kids on Friday night. For more information on their events visit: http://interstellarginger.com/