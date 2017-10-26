WATCH: Dashcam video shows moment wrong way driver slams into trooper

PENSACOLA, Fla. – (WKRG) CBS42’s South Alabama and Florida panhandle sister-station WKRG News 5 obtained exclusive video showing the moment a wrong way driver slammed into a Florida State Trooper.

The camera was mounted on the dash of Florida State Trooper vehicle. You can see the trooper has his lights on and you can hear the sirens. The FHP says the driver was going the wrong way on West Devane Street in Pensacola, so the trooper speeds up to warn other drivers. The vehicle stops in the median, seconds later the wrong way driver slams into her car, shaking the car and the camera. The patrol car spun about 45 degrees, the camera goes blurry and you can see smoke coming from the hood.

The trooper had minor injuries. The wrong way driver, identified as Judy Ruhland, suffered serious injuries. Charges could be pending against Ruhland.