1 dead, 1 arrested after chase, police shooting in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police and State Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the roundabout at County Road 48 and County Road 13 in Fairhope Thursday night.

Fairhope Police have confirmed one person has died and one other person is in custody.

According to Sergeant Craig Sawyer with the Fairhope Police, police were responding to a call from a citizen who reported two people were looking into cars in the Fairhope Walmart parking lot. One of the officers attempted to detain them, but it turned into a brief pursuit. Officers knew that the suspect was armed with a firearm.

According to the Baldwin County Distritct Attorney Robert Wilters, around 4:30 Thursdsay afternoon, there were reports to the Fairhope Police Department of suspicious activity in the Walmart parking area. Before Fairhope Police arrived, a vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was spotted and there was a chase. The vehicle then wrecked and a suspect was taken into custody. A second suspect went into a wooded area. Later, the suspect carjacked another vehicle. That caused another chase that ended at the roundabout at CR 48 and CR 13. Wilters says shots were fired. A white man who may be from the Virgnia area was struck and killed. The man had a weapon according to investigators.

Fairhope Police say that none of their officers have been harmed. But sources tell News 5 that an officer has suffered minor injuries not directly related to the shooting.

A witness who lives behind the gas station at the roundabout says that she heard 7 to 8 gunshots, a pause, then 2 or more shots.

According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, the second location is where deputies believe a carjacking occured and a chase occured as well.

The investigation has been turned over to the Major Crimes Unit.