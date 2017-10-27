Birmingham ranked one of the top 10 places to retire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Magic City is one of the top spots for retirees, that’s according to a survey from the livability.com.

Birmingham ranked seven in the country for best places to retire. The rankings were based on factors like health care and crime rates.

The Magic City is home to dozens of hospitals, including a premier medical school and research facility at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Other factors in the survey included climate, cost of living, housing costs and access to recreational activities. Retiree Louise Hoffman said a lot of those factors are what brought her to Birmingham.

“As a retiree, I have enjoyed all the activities that we can attend,” said Hoffman. “They have a wonderful zoo here, we have wonderful hospitals and a lot of wonderful restaurants.”

Reno, Nevada was ranked number two. Number one on the list Walnut Creek, California, which is outside San Francisco.