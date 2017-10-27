Chrysalis Project and Well House team up to help human trafficking survivors

(WIAT) — This is the third year for the Chrysalis Project’s annual luncheon benefiting the Well House. Among those gathered at the Mountain Brook Community Church to make a difference this Friday were people from the public, various church groups, corporations, Well House volunteers and those who have supported the Chrysalis Project Auxiliary of the Well House.

The Well House is an organization that rescues and provides an opportunity for women and girls who have been sexually exploited. The Chrysalis Project held a luncheon at the church to support The Well House and announce The Chrysalis Project’s role as a new Auxiliary for The Well House.

The organization is now situated on 65 acres of land to provide a restful place of healing and restoration for the victims of sex trafficking”

The Well House is one of very few places in the country that help restore lives of victims and educate the public about human trafficking through a prism of the Christian faith.

The Chrysalis Project is seeking people who will support the organization financially by making monthly donations. They made it simple, just text “traffic” to 41444.

