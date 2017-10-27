Hoover foster mother charged with aggravated child abuse after 5 week old found to have 11 bone fractures

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A foster mother has been taken into custody after a five-week-old was hospitalized with injuries, according to a release from Hoover Police.

The case was opened on Oct. 16, after detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit responded to Children’s of Alabama. The victim reportedly suffered 11 bone fractures, including breaks in both arms and legs, according to the release. The victim has been released from the hospital and is now recovering.

The Bessemer Division of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office issued a felony warrant on Friday, and the suspect, 27-year-old, Alessandra Terin Bishop, was arrested at 11:55 that day in the 3400 block of East Lane in Vestavia Hills.

The suspect was transported to Hoover City Jail and will be transported to Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer later today.

Bishop is currently awaiting trial on Aggravated Child Abuse on a $30,000 bond.