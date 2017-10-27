Hoover vs. Thompson High School at the Hoover Met – tickets, traffic and more

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s the game everyone’s talking about–the Thompson Warriors face off against the Hoover Bucs at the Hoover Met Friday night, and it’s expected to be highly attended.

There were rumors flying that tickets to the game had sold out on Thursday; the Hoover Bucs clarified on Twitter last night, that is #FakeNews! You can still get tickets, right here.

Meanwhile, Hoover Police officers are gearing up already for the showdown; additional officers will be on duty starting at 4:30 p.m. to help with traffic and provide additional police presence at the stadium, and shared the following tips with CBS 42:

Parking lots open at 4:30; gates at 5, and kickoff is at 7

Parking is $5; bring correct change if possible to help speed up entry

Overflow parking is available at Bumpus Middle School, with buses available to provide free shuttles to the stadium

Traffic will be continuously monitored with officers at surrounding intersections

Fans may find it easier to enter and exit via South Shades Crest Road and Brocks Gap Pkwy

Arrive early–attendance will be huge. Police encourage you to leave for the stadium as early as 4:30 or 5 depending on where you are coming from

Traffic will be extremely heavy after the game

Be patient, give yourself time and drive safe

Don’t text and drive

Don’t drink and drive

Use your seatbelts–they save lives!

If you have a minor accident and can pull safely to the shoulder, please do so

Additionally, fans travelling on I-459 should be aware there may be lanes closed after the game.

ALDOT said beginning at around 7 p.m. tonight, they will start repairing concrete on I-459 S on the inside two lanes (left) and I-459 N on the outside (right) two lanes in between the I-65 interchange and US HWY 31. All lanes will reopen to traffic no later than 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

Tune into the CBS 42 News at 10–the showdown between the Bucs and the Warriors is our Game of the Week!