Samford coach Chris Hatcher previews exciting football weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Excitement is rising on the campus of Samford University. The Bulldogs’ 24-21 win over No. 5 Wofford last weekend was the program’s first over a top five team since 1992.

The victory has propelled the Bulldogs (5-2 overall, 3-1 in the SoCon) up to No. 8 in the FCS coaches poll, their first top ten ranking since 1993.

Samford comes home to Seibert Stadium to face rival Chattanooga Saturday at 2pm. Check out the above interview with head coach Chris Hatcher in our CBS 42 studio.

