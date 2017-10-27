Suspect turns self in after Thursday Midfield police chase, charged with attempted murder

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is in jail following a police chase yesterday that stemmed from a reported attempted murder, according to Jefferson County Jail records.

Midfield Police responded to a call about a shooting around 11:30 a.m., and, upon arrival, found a vehicle that fit the description they were given and attempted a traffic stop. At that point, the suspect reportedly started the chase, which ended at a house on the corner of Patton Avenue and Sugar Ray Drive.

RELATED: Midfield police searching for suspect on foot that reportedly pointed gun at officers

The suspect, 21-year-old Deondrea Foster, turned himself in on Friday and is currently awaiting trial in the Jefferson County Jail on a $66,000 bond. The bond stems from one charge of Attempted Murder, and another of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.