BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ahead of the Magic City Classic, two Alabama natives were broadcasting their nationally-syndicated morning shows live from Birmingham.

The Tom Joyner Morning Show was broadcast at Legion Field, while the Rickey Smiley Morning Show was broadcast at the Alabama Theatre.

Thousands of people filled both spots as the two celebrities got the crowd excited for the 76th Annual Magic City Classic.

Alabama A&M will take on Alabama State Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field.