Tuscaloosa Police charge 2 teens with murder, burglary in death of 69-year-old man

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two teenagers are facing charges for the murder of a Tuscaloosa man.

Cody Williams, 18, is charged with murder and Fernandez Britton, Jr., 18, is being charged with Burglary First Degree. Both crimes are related to the death of Lester Williams, 69, back in July.

Williams was found dead inside his house on T.Y. Rogers Junior Avenue, where the door had been kicked in by a suspect.

Williams is being held on $150,000 bond, and Britton is being held on $60,000 in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Governor Ivey offered $5,000 to bring the case to a close, and at this time, it is unclear if the award will be distributed.

