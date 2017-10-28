Alabama State tops Alabama A&M in Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Magic City Classic can be summed up with two words: “defensive battle.” In a game that featured no offensive scoring in the first half, Alabama State upset Alabama A&M, 21-16.

In front of more than 60 thousand fans at Legion Field, Alabama State took and early 7-0 lead after Ronnie Scott returned a 59 yard interception for touchdown. Alabama A&M responded with a safety in the second quarter. At halftime the Hornet led the Bulldogs, 7-2.

In the second half, Alabama State’s rushing attack came alive behind quarterback Darryl Pearson Jr. who led the Hornets with 85 yards on nine carries, and threw one touchdown.

Hornet’s running back Alex Anderson found the endzone in the third quarter, which gave Alabama State a 14-9 lead. The Hornets led the remainder of the game.

Alabama State (2-5, 2-2 SWAC) dominated time of possession, using its ground game to hold the ball for nearly 34 minutes. The Hornets had 221 yards rushing.