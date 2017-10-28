Birmingham PD investigating Saturday morning homicide at Sun Inn on Bessemer Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in his room at the Sun Inn on Bessemer Road Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the hotel Saturday morning around 6:15 a.m.; Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Detectives learned the victim and another man also staying at the hotel got into a fight. A witness told investigators the man came from another room to the victim’s room and started the fight. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The suspect has been identified but is not in custody.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.