Construction, traffic advisories around Birmingham on Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a huge weekend in the Magic City with the 76th annual Magic City Classic kicking off Saturday afternoon.

The game draws thousands of fans from all over the southeast, so our roads are going to be a bit more congested than usual. In addition, ALDOT is working on one construction project in the Birmingham metro area:

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday night, two lanes on each side of I-459 will be shut down while they work to repair concrete on the inside two lanes (left) on I-459 S and I-459 N on the outside (right) two lanes in between the I-65 interchange and US HWY 31. All lanes will reopen to traffic no later than 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

