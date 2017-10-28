GBHS hosting Howls & Growls Halloween event Saturday, October 28th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Halloween is just around the corner and the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is getting in the spirit early! GBHS is hosting Howls & Growls Saturday, October 28th.

The event will be held at Old Car Heaven from 7 to 11 p.m. There’s a costume contest with $4,000 in cash prizes, unlimited beer and wine, entertainment from Neon Electric, carnival games and more. Food trucks will also be on site. All proceeds go to GBHS. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here or at the door.

GBHS is also hosting an adoption special this weekend. Dogs and cats can be adopted for $30 and puppies and kittens are available for $40. All animals from GBHS come fully vetted, microchipped, and neutered or spayed.

If you’d like to find out more about GBHS and the work they do, click here. To find out how to get involved, click here. If you’re interested in adopting an animal, click here. You can also follow GBHS on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.