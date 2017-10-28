Man trapped in gas station cooler stays overnight, drinks beer

A man who was accidentally locked inside of a beer cooler at a gas station stayed inside and helped himself to beer overnight.

The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reports the 38-year-old man told police he entered the cooler and was locked inside around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. The man said he decided he would stay in the cooler all night and drink beer instead of knocking on the glass door to alert Kwik Trip employees.

It was only when another customer told employees about the man that he was freed. The man left the store around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday without paying for any of the beer he consumed.

According to the store’s manager, the man drank an 18-ounce bottle of beer and three cans of malt beverage. He also knocked over a stack of 30-can beer packs, which resulted in three cases breaking open.

The man was issued a citation for retail theft.