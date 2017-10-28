Nominations open for GBHS Auxiliary Pet Heroes luncheon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening now, nominations are open for the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Auxiliary’s annual Pet Heroes luncheon on December 1st.

The Auxiliary is looking for nominees for individual, public safety personnel, volunteers, families and more that can be called a Pet Hero. The categories honor the heroes of the community that are champions of animals.

The nomination form can be found here and nominations are being accepted through November 1st. The luncheon will take place Friday, December 1st at The Club at 11:30 a.m. Tickets can be found on the GBHS events page.

If you’d like to find out more about GBHS and the work they do, click here. To find out how to get involved, click here. If you’re interested in adopting an animal, click here. You can also follow GBHS on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

