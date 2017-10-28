REAL OR FAKE? NFL Madden 18 lets players kneel during anthem

(WFLA) — A social media frenzy ensued after rumors broke of a controversial update for the video game NFL Madden 18.

Reportedly the update called “Anthem Mode” would allow players to kneel during the national anthem.

But the create your own pregame setup is totally FAKE — at least for now.

“So this is not an option in the real Madden game, although we do think many fans would love it! We certainly would — imagine making your player kneel and then choosing how exactly to navigate the resulting social media blowback!” Zack Phillips, head writer for The Kicker, said.

The experimental game mode comes after the professional sports controversy of NFL players kneeling or sitting during the anthem in protest to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.

You can watch the entire parody video above.