SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Columbiana.

Deputy Debbie Sumrall tells CBS 42 they are on the scene in the 300 block of Spring Branch Road, and know one person was shot, but can’t release any other information yet.

CBS 42 will continue to work to learn more; check back for updates.