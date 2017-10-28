Surgeon at Medical West explains benefits of breast reconstruction after cancer

BESSEMER, Ala. (CBS42 Community) — For breast cancer awareness month, we caught up with Doctor Brad Denney. He is a plastic surgeon at Medical West Hospital who helps women with breast reconstruction surgery.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of a process where we’re taking someone who’s been through a debilitating medical problem, but we’re restoring their life, in effect, by reconstructing their breast,” said Denney.

Denney said his work can have a profound psychological impact on recovery.

“The psychological benefit is tremendous. We have found that patients when they wake up from anesthesia after having immediate reconstruction, they have higher satisfaction rates and are more confident and happy with the knowledge that they know they have some form of a breast that is reconstructed at the time of their mastectomy,” Denney said.

The doctors at Medical West are focused on reducing the fear and discomfort people have about breast cancer, even preventative care. Sharon Burroughs is a mammography technician whose goal is always making women feel as comfortable as possible.

“This exam lasts maybe five to 10 minutes at the most. So once they get in here, a lot of times it’s good to joke about it. A lot of times I’ll say, ‘Well, I’m sure you’ve heard about the pressure I’m about to put on you!’ That seems to break the ice a lot of times. I usually tell them that it’s not near as bad as they hear, and that’s the truth,” said Burroughs.

To find out more about what Medical West can do for treatment and prevention of breast cancer, visit medicalwesthospital.org.