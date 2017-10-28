Tailgaters enjoy 76th Annual Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) – The 76th annual Magic City Classic saw a rainy and cold day, but didn’t dampen the fun for fans who came out to tailgate and support their teams.

“I think it brings a whole city together. It shows a community, a sense of family and that we are all as one,” said Janet Callender, who came out to tailgate.

Tailgaters spread out around the Legion Field area to cheer on one or both teams, but some didn’t see it as a competition at all.

“Look at the crowd, everybody is free, everybody’s just enjoying eachother, enjoying the food, enjoying the vibe, it’s a really good vibe out here,” said Tanjee Johnson, another tailgater.

Alabama State won this year’s matchup 21-16 over Alabama A&M.