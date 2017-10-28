Tasty & healthy ways your family can enjoy pumpkins this fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s fall which means it’s time to celebrate all things pumpkin! So what can you do with yours after the Halloween season wraps up? Why not turn it into a delicious snack!

Pumpkins come built in with plenty of health benefits. The orange color indicates vitamin A and in fact, just one cup of cooked, mashed pumpkin contains more than 200 percent of your recommended daily intake of vitamin A. That helps your vision, particularly in dim lighting, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The orange color also indicates antioxidant beta carotene which can play a role in cancer prevention, according to the National Cancer Institute. It can also be good for your skin. Pumpkins are a rich potassium source and a cup of cooked pumpkin has 564 milligrams of the refueling nutrient to a banana’s 422. Potassium is important for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

Pumpkins can also provide good amounts of vitamin C. One cup of cooked pumpkin is nearly 20 percent of your daily vitamin C needs. Pumpkins are also a good source of fiber, low in calories, and the pumpkin seeds can provide nutrients too. Pumpkin seeds contain fiber, phytosterols that can reduce LDL, and are rich in the amino acid tryptophan.

One way to get your pumpkin fix and get the health benefits is to try this recipe for 5-Ingredient Sugar Free Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies. It’s adapted from Brooklyn Farm Girl.

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 cups quick oats

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

chocolate chips or sugar free chocolate chips – OPTIONAL

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare 2 cookie sheets with nonstick spray. Add pumpkin, oats, syrup, peanut butter and pumpkin pie spice in a bowl and with hand mixer mix for about 30 seconds. Form the dough into tablespoon sized balls. The dough should be sticky. To make balls easier to roll with sticky dough, lightly wetted your fingers. Place on cookie sheets. Gently press down each cookie with your fingers or spoon. You don’t want to squash them you just want to flatten them into a cookie shape. Add chocolate chips (about 5-8) on top of each cookie. (OPTIONAL) Bake for 15-17 minutes.

Recipe Notes

Makes 18 cookies.

Store in airtight container in the refrigerator.