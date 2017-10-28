UAB to break ground on $33.9 million medical office in Gardendale next month

GARDENDALE, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham will build a $33.9 million freestanding emergency department and medical office next month.

Al.com reports that UAB will break ground on the new facility on Nov. 2 in Gardendale. The medical center says the facility will be on 6.2 acres (2 hectares) and will give residents access to essential medical services.

Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony along with UAB and city officials.

“The freestanding emergency department and medical office building are major additions for the city of Gardendale,” said Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland. “Knowing that we will have UAB emergency care available in our town at any hour of the day or night is a reassurance for our residents that first-class medical care is always close at hand. This is a step forward for Gardendale, one that will enhance our overall quality of life, improve access to medical care and stimulate our economy.”

The emergency department will have 26,700 square feet (2,480.5 square meters) of space and an FAA-compliant heliport, advanced MRI/CT/X-ray imaging, 12 exam rooms, a bariatric lift, laboratory services, and a pharmacy. It will be capable of performing trauma care and will have facilities for isolation and decontamination.

The 38,400-square-foot (3,567 square meters), two-story medical office building will offer a variety of services from primary care, cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology and specialty care programs.

The two medical facilities will employ more than 100 staff including physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, other medical professionals and office staff.