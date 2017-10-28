White Nationalist rally underway in Tennessee

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of White Nationalist protesters and counter-protesters lined the streets of Shelbyville Saturday.

The rally in the small town began late due to heightened security sweeps by police. Preparations for the event were underway for more than a month.



Many of the businesses and residents put up signs denouncing hate and a stating “Boo to Hate.”

Some roads shut down for a number of hours Saturday morning including portions of Lane Parkway from West Lane to North Main Street and North Cannon Blvd from Main Street to West Holland.

No weapons were allowed in the rally area and all people entering the area were searched.