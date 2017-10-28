Woman killed, man injured in West Birmingham shooting Friday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was shot to death and a man was injured Friday night in the 4800 block of Terrace S.

Birmingham Police Saturday identified the victim who was killed as 33-year-old Lakandria Rush of Birmingham.

Police say officers from the West Precinct responded around 10:30 p.m. to a call of two people shot. They arrived to find the Rush sitting in the passenger sear of a GMC Yukon with a gunshot wound to the body. The male was also inside the vehicle and had been shot in his left jaw and left arm.

He was transported to UAB Hospital where he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police say detectives learned Rush and a female friend met the man at the location “to make some sort of transaction.” Rush exited her car and got into the Yukon with the man. While she was sitting in the Yukon, a dark colored SUV or truck pulled up and fired several shots into the Yukon before fleeing in an unknown direction.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.