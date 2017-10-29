Drowning on the Coosa River claims the life of Wetumpka man

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WIAT) – A drowning on the Coosa River below the Jordan Dam has claimed the life of a man from Wetumpka, Ala.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at around 3 p.m. George Zeigler, 42, fell into the water and did not resurface. He was recovered near the area where he went into the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

Region D Homeland Security Dive Team, Holtville Volunteer Fire Department, Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Wetumpka Fire Department, and Elmore County EMA all assisted ALEA with the search and recovery.

There is no further information as ALEA Troopers with the Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.