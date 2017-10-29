Early shooting injures 9-year-old and two others

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– An early morning shooting in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue West injured a man, woman, and 9-year-old girl, according to Birmingham police.

Police report that, around 12:30 a.m., a road rage fueled argument between men trying to leave a parking lot ensued. Shots were fired during the interaction, leaving three victims with non-life threatening injuries.

Early information from investigation suggests that a man became enraged, exited his vehicle, and began firing his weapon into a crowd. Another man returned fire.

Officers were able to capture one suspect and the shooting is still under investigation.