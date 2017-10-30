2015 kidnapping, rape victim files suit against estate of late Bibb County sheriff Keith Hannah, alleged abductor’s employer

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A complaint filed in the United States District Court on behalf of Tammy Murphy Carpenter and her sister Kandi Murphy’s estate seeking compensatory and punitive damages names late Bibb County Sheriff Keith Hannah’s estate and a Bibb County family that employed Carpenter’s alleged abductor.

Sheriff Keith Hannah committed suicide and was found dead in November of 2016 at his office at the jail.

The complaint claims Hannah, his chief investigator Keith Crofford, local businessman Harold Randolph, his son Jeffrey, and the Randolph’s companies are responsible for what happened to Tammy Carpenter and her sister Kandi Murphy in July 2015 when Carpenter was allegedly abducted and raped by her ex-boyfriend John Hubbard after he reportedly shot her sister to death in front of her kids at Carpenter’s home.

The lawsuit states: Tammy was in a relationship with a man named John Hubbard for several months prior to May of 2015; during that relationship he abused her; her attempts to leave the relationship were met with violence from Hubbard; on May 9, he imprisoned her in his home and raped her; she escaped and fled to her sister Kandi Murphy’s home, then to the emergency room at DCH; she reported her rape on or around May 21 to Bibb County assistant attorney Bryan Jones who reportedly assured her charges would be filed against Hubbard; and that charges were not brought. The lawsuit claims charges were not brought because Hubbard’s employer Harold Randolph intervened.

Carpenter’s lawsuit claims Randolph was close friends with Hubbard, as well as close friends with Hannah, and that the businessman communicated on a daily basis with the sheriff, as well as supported him politically. The suit alleges “Randolph and Hannah conspired and agreed to protect Hubbard from criminal charges and arrest.”

The lawsuit further claims that the protection of Hubbard from the initial rape allegation was only the beginning of their protection; “It continued for two months as Hubbard, emboldened by the protection he received, engaged in a violent campaign that ended in the abduction and rape of Tammy and the murder of Kandi on July 21, 2015.”

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that on July 20, Hubbard drove his company vehicle and used a stolen logging skidder to try and ram Tammy and Kandi’s cars into Tammy’s pool unsuccessfully, and that the two women called 911 and informed Sheriff Hannah and Crofford of the incident.

The lawsuit alleges then, “Hannah and Crofford discussed with Randolph that they were all in an untenable situation. They discussed how they had protected Hubbard after the rape. They discussed how Hubbard, rather than backing off, had continued terrorizing Tammy. They discussed that Hubbard was out of control. Randolph, Hannah, and Crofford agreed that Hannah and Crofford would meet with Hubbard regarding the situation and tell him he had no choice but to leave town.”

According to the lawsuit’s claims, Hannah and Crofford met with Hubbard in the morning of July 21, 2015–the day Tammy was abducted and her sister was killed, and allegedly told him they could no longer protect him.

Carpenter alleges Hubbard told the two he would hurt Tammy after they met, and that neither voiced opposition or warned her or her sister.

The lawsuit continues with the timeline of that day, saying after meeting with Hubbard, Sheriff Hannah called Tammy and Kandi multiple times to get Kandi to remove a Facebook post alleging the sheriff was refusing to protect them. A deputy visited Tammy and Kandi to get details on the skidder incident; shortly after they left, Crofford called Tammy.

According to the complaint, while Tammy was on the phone with Crofford, “Hubbard, armed with two guns, walked through Tammy’s backyard, entered her home, and shot Kandi to death in front of her children. Tammy, after hearing the commotion, walked in to see Hubbard standing over Kandi as he fired two shots into her. Hubbard hit Tammy over the head and dragged her a couple hundred

yards to his company truck parked in the woods near the house.”

The 23 page lawsuit continues, alleging that Hubbard wrecked his truck in the woods, and after it was discovered by helicopter, that “Hannah and Crofford did not institute any type of search for Tammy in the area of the truck,” though she had “left a trail of clothing scraps for law enforcement to find.”

CBS 42 spoke to Carpenter’s lawyer, who summed up the purpose of the lawsuit as:

“That’s what this case is about–to expose corruption and to send a message to law enforcement personnel throughout Alabama that this kind of conduct will not be tolerated.”

Click here to read the full complaint