4 Gadsden men arrested after marijuana, spice reportedly found inside Oakleigh Estates home

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Four Gadsden men are behind bars after a search warrant was executed at a home on Avalon Lane in Oakleigh Estates on Oct. 26, 2017.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit say the search warrant was based on information of drug sales from the home.

Deputy Commander Phillip Sims says agents found several bags of synthetic marijuana (spice) and high-grade marijuana, in addition to two handguns, a 12-gauge shotgun, and over $4,000 in case.

One handgun, a .40 caliber Glock, was confirmed as stolen from a residence.

25-year-old Cameron Rudolph is charged with with trafficking synthetic drugs (spice), unlawful possession for marijuana 1st, and receiving stolen property 3rd degree. His bond is set at $50,000. 29-year-old Jamie Hendrix is charged with trafficking synthetic drugs (spice), unlawful possession for marijuana 1st, and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol. His cash bond is set at $55,000,

21-year-old Jaiyeterrance Miller is charged with trafficking synthetic drugs (spice), and unlawful possession for marijuana 1st. His bond is set at $50,000. 24-year-old Bernard Thomas, is charged with trafficking synthetic drugs (spice), unlawful possession for marijuana 1st, and resisting arrest. His bond is set at $50,000 cash.

All four suspects were transported to the Etowah County Detention Center.