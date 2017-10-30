Activists hope to stop violence after 9-year-old shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A Birmingham community came together Monday night for a peace rally after a child was shot over the weekend. They hope the event will be a step toward ending violence in their area.

Pastors and community advocates gathered at Jesus Real Ministry on Snavely Avenue. Birmingham Police officers also were present. Organizers say they hope the event is a step toward creating a safe neighborhood.

“I would love to see that they stop the violence and increase the peace,” Wanda Stephen said. “That’s what I want to happen. They need to do that. And they need to remember what we went through to get where we are today. I’m so tired of this violence, I don’t know what to do.”

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on 3rd avenue. A nine-year-old girl and two other adults were shot. Investigators believe road rage may have played a role. They say some men were arguing while trying to get out of a parking lot. One driver got upset and fired into a crowd. One person is in custody. Police say all three victims are expected to recover.