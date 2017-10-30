Activists hope to stop violence after 9-year-old shot

By Published:
Community leaders held an event to pray for peace after a nine-year-old was shot this weekend.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A Birmingham community came together Monday night for a peace rally after a child was shot over the weekend. They hope the event will be a step toward ending violence in their area.

Pastors and community advocates gathered at Jesus Real Ministry on Snavely Avenue. Birmingham Police officers also were present. Organizers say they hope the event is a step toward creating a safe neighborhood.

“I would love to see that they stop the violence and increase the peace,” Wanda Stephen said. “That’s what I want to happen. They need to do that. And they need to remember what we went through to get where we are today. I’m so tired of this violence, I don’t know what to do.”

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on 3rd avenue. A nine-year-old girl and two other adults were shot. Investigators believe road rage may have played a role. They say some men were arguing while trying to get out of a parking lot. One driver got upset and fired into a crowd. One person is in custody. Police say all three victims are expected to recover.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s