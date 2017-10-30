Columbiana man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Columbiana man is facing an attempted murder and an assault charge after a shooting Saturday morning in Shelby County.

Shelby County deputies responded to the scene around 10 Saturday morning; deputy Debbie Sumrall told CBS 42 one person was shot in the 300 block of Spring Branch Road in Columbiana.

When CBS 42 called Sumrall back later Saturday afternoon, she told us one person was in custody and that they were working on a warrant. At the time, she said the investigation was complicated with many unanswered questions, including a motive.

Monday, CBS 42 located the suspect’s arrest warrant in court records: 36-year-old Wesley Lee Acker is charged with attempted murder and assault first degree; he’s accused of shooting someone with a 9 mm handgun.

Acker is being held in the Shelby County Jail with bond set at $60,000.