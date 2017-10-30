Elderly driver killed, passenger injured in crash while backing out of driveway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman lost her life in a crash that sent her passenger to the hospital, according to a release from the department.

A Sheriff’s Deputy witnessed the crash around 2:15 p.m. on Monday at the 1400 block of Forestdale Boulevard. The deputy pulled up to the scene and saw that two people had suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The vehicle being driven by an elderly woman reportedly backed out of a driveway into the path of another vehicle, resulting in a collision. The driver of the vehicle that backed out of the driveway and her elderly female passenger were both transported to the hospital.

The driver was pronounced dead, and the passenger is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.