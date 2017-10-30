Emergency services working multi-vehicle crash involving train in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Emergency services in the city of Birmingham are working a multi-vehicle crash involving a train, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

The crash took place near 15th Way Southwest and Jefferson Avenue. According to Captain Watson with the department, the crash occurred when the driver attempted to beat an Amtrak train to the crossing.

The driver suffered minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital, according to Watson.

